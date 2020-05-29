Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

Seven Speed Motors

905-547-8778

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 | CERTIFIED | BLUETEC | FINANCE @ 4.65%

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 | CERTIFIED | BLUETEC | FINANCE @ 4.65%

Location

Seven Speed Motors

1047 North Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6H 1A6

905-547-8778

  1. 5085369
  2. 5085369
  3. 5085369
  4. 5085369
  5. 5085369
  6. 5085369
  7. 5085369
  8. 5085369
  9. 5085369
  10. 5085369
  11. 5085369
  12. 5085369
  13. 5085369
  14. 5085369
  15. 5085369
  16. 5085369
  17. 5085369
  18. 5085369
  19. 5085369
  20. 5085369
  21. 5085369
  22. 5085369
  23. 5085369
  24. 5085369
  25. 5085369
  26. 5085369
  27. 5085369
  28. 5085369
  29. 5085369
  30. 5085369
  31. 5085369
  32. 5085369
  33. 5085369
  34. 5085369
  35. 5085369
  36. 5085369
  37. 5085369
Contact Seller

$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,254KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5085369
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB7EA431937
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
>> CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

>> 6 Months NO Payment available O.A.C

>> FREE 3 Months/ 3000 kms Warranty valid until June 15Th


_______________________________________________



*FRESH TRADE IN

*ONTARIO VEHICLE

*BLUETOOTH

*AUTOMATIC

*COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION

*ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST

*ATTENTION ASSIST

*ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST

*NAVIGATION WITH BACK-UP CAMERA

*BEST IN DIESEL

*PANORAMA ROOF

*ALL POWER OPTIONS

*KEYLESS ENTRY

*FUEL EFFICIENT

*AMAZING SAFETY FEATURES

*OBSIDIAN BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER SEATS

*.ETC

_____________________________________________



FINANCE OR LEASING OPTIONS

3 EASY STEPS

1: CHOOSE A CAR AND GET STARTED

2: APPLY ONLINE.

3: GET PRE-APPROVED IN LESS THAN 1 HOUR

Copy and paste link below:

http://sevenspeedmotors.ca/financing/



Fully open loan, Finance Options Available up to 96 Months. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Re-establish your credit while you drive.
Ask about our 90 days no payment, apply today on our secure online application link below, and one of our Finance Advisors will contact you in less than 1 hours, Our Finance Advisors understand that every persons financial position is different, but everyone wants the same few things: privacy, respect, and expert guidance.



_______________________________________________


AFTER SALE COVERAGE
Vehicle is Pre-Approved for Extended warranty of up to 6 Years of worry free, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A with more than 2400 facilities to assist.

_______________________________________________


CERTIFICATION PACKAGE
Included in price of vehicle, our certification package includes a full safety inspection and 30 warranty.



Every Vehicle has its own value and all trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

_______________________________________________



Thank you for considering SEVEN SPEED MOTORS; A Family owned business for over 10 years, According to Google Reviews. People love our relaxed environment and easy sales process, Rated one of the best Used Car Dealerships in the GTA. A proud member of OMVIC and UCDA.



CANADA! We ship Nation Wide; we are centrally located in the GTA

Address: 1047 North Service Road East, Oakville. ON L6H 1A6

19055478778
19055996627

_______________________________________________


THANK YOU, FRONT-LINE WORKERS, IN FIGHTING COVID-19, YOU ARE TRUE HEROES
For more info about COVID19, please visit www.sevenspeedmotors.ca,
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seven Speed Motors

2004 Bentley Contine...
 43,016 KM
$49,977 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 71,160 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 57,896 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Seven Speed Motors

Seven Speed Motors

1047 North Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6H 1A6

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-8778

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory