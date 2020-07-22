Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

154,400 KM

Details Description Features

$26,777

+ tax & licensing
$26,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 HIGH ROOF DIESEL NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 HIGH ROOF DIESEL NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5385698
  • Stock #: 2574
  • VIN: WD3BE7CCXE5828974

$26,777

+ taxes & licensing

154,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 154,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2     

MERCEDEZ- BENZ Diesel 2500 SPRINTER Auto no accident safety certified, ALL NEW TIRES + BRAKES Loaded ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS B-TOOTH, 4 new Bridgestone tires  AND NEW BRAKES, new shocks installed the day of listing

 

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON  GREY  INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST  

NO HIDDEN FEE. Just add HST & licensing.

CLEAN  car fax report

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=S9gN9o8zitx6zbjt5n8NiuCDEwioGUXG

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

