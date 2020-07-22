2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

+ taxes & licensing
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2
MERCEDEZ- BENZ Diesel 2500 SPRINTER Auto no accident safety certified, ALL NEW TIRES + BRAKES Loaded ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS B-TOOTH, 4 new Bridgestone tires AND NEW BRAKES, new shocks installed the day of listing
NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
NO HIDDEN FEE. Just add HST & licensing.
CLEAN car fax report
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=S9gN9o8zitx6zbjt5n8NiuCDEwioGUXG
