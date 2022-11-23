Menu
2014 MINI Cooper

135,000 KM

Details Features

$14,885

+ tax & licensing
$14,885

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2014 MINI Cooper

2014 MINI Cooper

NAVI|REAR CAM|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BT

2014 MINI Cooper

NAVI|REAR CAM|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BT

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,885

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440688
  • Stock #: 7142240
  • VIN: WMWXM7C51ET731655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

