$14,885
+ taxes & licensing
Rotana Auto Sales
905-617-6761
2014 MINI Cooper
2014 MINI Cooper
NAVI|REAR CAM|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BT
Location
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1
905-617-6761
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,885
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9440688
- Stock #: 7142240
- VIN: WMWXM7C51ET731655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
