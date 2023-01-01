2014 MINI Cooper

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595 $CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9639016

9639016 VIN: WMWXM5C57ET936370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.