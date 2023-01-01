Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

154,000 KM

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn CVT DE FWD

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn CVT DE FWD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9743359
  • VIN: JA32U1FU0EU605664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

