2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

129,686 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

4WD GT

4WD GT

Location

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,686KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606313
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX2EZ607074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,686 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

