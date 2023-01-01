Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

144,400 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10219842
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP7EN354543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Altima SL Fully Loaded Certified Financing Available

 Runs and drives amazing, the car is sold certified and ready for the road. No problems, and everything works perfectly  Automatic  144,400 kms  No accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=s1Xh9iuyYFvZSGSXFW1eXy3BtgKeWXPY  Beige leather  SL - Fully loaded trim - backup camera, heated steering and seats, bluetooth, toucchscreen , navigation, sunroof, lane departure assist, BOSE entertainment system (speakers), parkassist, climate control, handsfree calling and many more  AC works like a champ  Brakes are new all around Tires are fresh FWD  2.5L 4 cyl engine  

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $12,999 (plus HST and licensing) 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 



Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

