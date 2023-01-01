$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10219842
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP7EN354543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Altima SL Fully Loaded Certified Financing AvailableRuns and drives amazing, the car is sold certified and ready for the road. No problems, and everything works perfectly Automatic 144,400 kms No accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=s1Xh9iuyYFvZSGSXFW1eXy3BtgKeWXPY Beige leather SL - Fully loaded trim - backup camera, heated steering and seats, bluetooth, toucchscreen , navigation, sunroof, lane departure assist, BOSE entertainment system (speakers), parkassist, climate control, handsfree calling and many more AC works like a champ Brakes are new all around Tires are fresh FWD 2.5L 4 cyl engine
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $12,999 (plus HST and licensing)
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
