$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2014 Nissan Maxima
4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10435785
- VIN: 1N4AA5AP3EC910120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Maxima S Loaded Financing available
Runs and drives great, mo problems, everything works
REBUILT STATUS CAR - window fell on it from the construction site, bumper, fender, and sunroof glass had been replaced, no damage to the frame and it was not a moving accident
See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2S%2BHT8cp0B%2BFcCCQWeSVElnuUBvGtA8Z#registration-section
113,999 kms Only
Automatic
FWD
V6 3.5
Loaded package: Black leather, heated seats and cooling seat, heated steering, navigation, bluetooth, touchsreen, backup camera, 2 sunroofs, climate control and many more
New tires and brakes !
Certified and ready to go !
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Price is $10,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.