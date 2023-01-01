Menu
2014 Nissan Maxima

113,999 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2014 Nissan Maxima

2014 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

2014 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435785
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP3EC910120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Maxima S Loaded Financing available

 

Runs and drives great, mo problems, everything works

 

REBUILT STATUS CAR - window fell on it from the construction site, bumper, fender, and sunroof glass had been replaced, no damage to the frame and it was not a moving accident



See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2S%2BHT8cp0B%2BFcCCQWeSVElnuUBvGtA8Z#registration-section



113,999 kms Only 

 

Automatic

 

FWD

 

V6 3.5 

 

Loaded package: Black leather, heated seats and cooling seat, heated steering, navigation, bluetooth, touchsreen, backup camera, 2 sunroofs, climate control and many more 

 

New tires and brakes ! 

 

Certified and ready to go ! 

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Price is $10,999 plus HST and licensing Certified ! 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

 

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

