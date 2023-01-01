$9,999+ tax & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
2014 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9635476
- VIN: 1N4AA5AP5EC487458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great , no problems at all, everything works, ready for the road.
Automatic
Milage 153,400 km
3.5 L 6 cyl engine
FWD
Leather, sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel, backup camera, aux, 2 keys.
New brakes, fresh tires.
The car will have a rebuilt status, as it was rebuilt by our repair shop , please see the carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=K%2BaHm6mXqp4S7uq9Y5YJIu967MISXQMB#registration-section
Price is reflected by the title. The car runs and drives great, not a big accident.
Heat and AC work
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $9,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
