2014 Nissan NV 2500

180,653 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

2500 V6 SV CARGO PW PL PM

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

180,653KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8267346
  • Stock #: 3014
  • VIN: 1N6BF0KY7EN101182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 180,653 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4DR CARGO HEAVY DUTY NV2500 LOADED POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

Local Ontario  car fax  verified and aviable  AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Pg6Thb49K9gkfOPBD8qGR+LNGq10U0SA

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

