$22,777+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2014 Nissan NV 2500
2500 V6 SV CARGO PW PL PM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,777
- Listing ID: 8267346
- Stock #: 3014
- VIN: 1N6BF0KY7EN101182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 180,653 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4DR CARGO HEAVY DUTY NV2500 LOADED POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
Local Ontario car fax verified and aviable AT NO EXTRA COST
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Pg6Thb49K9gkfOPBD8qGR+LNGq10U0SA
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
