Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan NV200

121,801 KM

Details Description Features

$17,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan NV200

2014 Nissan NV200

AUTO SAFETY SHILVES RACK CARGO VAN B-TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan NV200

AUTO SAFETY SHILVES RACK CARGO VAN B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

121,801KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8157580
  • Stock #: 2961
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN5EK697091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 121,801 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR CARGO VAN, SHILEVS AND LADDER RACK INCLUDED, LOCAL ONTARIO NO ACCIDENT, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C,KEYLESS

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  GREY INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX LOW KM LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YlK6jBlH6He+6Jpu4K+fBSViazZn9QW5

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2022 Honda Civic AUT...
 2,534 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape AUT...
 123,594 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan NV200 AU...
 121,801 KM
$17,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory