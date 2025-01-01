$10,777+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
AUTO AWD 7 PASS HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAM SUNROOF BT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
$10,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 3842
- Mileage 178,008 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, 7 PASSENGER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS FRONT & BACK, LEATHR, HEATED STEERING, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
289-837-1234