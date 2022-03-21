$CALL+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2014 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
230,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8793302
- Stock #: P6357XZ
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8EC806859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 230,027 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
CVT
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2