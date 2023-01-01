$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2014 Nissan Versa
Location
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10325547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN VERSA NOTE ( GAS SAVER ).
VERY CLEAN CAR INSIDE/OUT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. ALL THE SERVICES HAVE BEEN DONE AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP.
141,000 KMs
?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
?6 MONTHS REAL COVERAGE WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! UPGRADE UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE!
# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
# FRESH OIL CHARGE
# FULLY DETAILED
EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
