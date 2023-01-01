Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

141,000 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10325547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS.. CERTIFIED.. WARRANTY.. NO ACCIDENT.. BACK UP CAMERA.

2014 NISSAN VERSA NOTE ( GAS SAVER ).

VERY CLEAN CAR INSIDE/OUT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. ALL THE SERVICES HAVE BEEN DONE AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP.

141,000 KMs

?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

?6 MONTHS REAL COVERAGE WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! UPGRADE UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE!

# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
# FRESH OIL CHARGE
# FULLY DETAILED

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

