2014 Nissan Versa

168,534 KM

Details Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SL

2014 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450454
  • Stock #: 1P004XZ
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP5EL361708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1P004XZ
  • Mileage 168,534 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

