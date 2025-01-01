2014 Nissan Versa Note

Menu
<p class= data-start=118 data-end=190><strong data-start=118 data-end=190>2014 Nissan Versa SV | Low KM | Excellent Condition | Fuel Efficient</strong></p><p class= data-start=192 data-end=469>Up for sale is a <strong data-start=209 data-end=233>2014 Nissan Versa SV</strong> in excellent condition with only <strong data-start=267 data-end=280>81,825 km</strong>. This low-mileage, fuel-efficient sedan is packed with features and offers unbeatable value, making it perfect for anyone looking for an affordable, reliable, and comfortable daily driver.</p><p class= data-start=471 data-end=488><strong data-start=471 data-end=488>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=489 data-end=1107><li class= data-start=489 data-end=533><p class= data-start=491 data-end=533><strong data-start=491 data-end=504>81,825 KM</strong> – Low mileage for the year</p></li><li class= data-start=534 data-end=609><p class= data-start=536 data-end=609><strong data-start=536 data-end=554>Fuel Efficient</strong> – Excellent gas mileage for city and highway driving</p></li><li class= data-start=610 data-end=676><p class= data-start=612 data-end=676><strong data-start=612 data-end=632>CVT Transmission</strong> – Smooth and efficient driving experience</p></li><li class= data-start=677 data-end=727><p class= data-start=679 data-end=727><strong data-start=679 data-end=699>Air Conditioning</strong> – Comfort for all seasons</p></li><li class= data-start=728 data-end=787><p class= data-start=730 data-end=787><strong data-start=730 data-end=755>Power Windows & Locks</strong> – Convenience and ease of use</p></li><li class= data-start=788 data-end=859><p class= data-start=790 data-end=859><strong data-start=790 data-end=816>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Hands-free calling and audio streaming</p></li><li class= data-start=860 data-end=932><p class= data-start=862 data-end=932><strong data-start=862 data-end=887>CD Player & AUX Input</strong> – Simple, easy-to-use entertainment system</p></li><li class= data-start=933 data-end=990><p class= data-start=935 data-end=990><strong data-start=935 data-end=962>Upgraded Cloth Interior</strong> – Comfortable and durable</p></li><li class= data-start=991 data-end=1045><p class= data-start=993 data-end=1045><strong data-start=993 data-end=1012>Rearview Camera</strong> – Added safety and convenience</p></li><li class= data-start=1046 data-end=1107><p class= data-start=1048 data-end=1107><strong data-start=1048 data-end=1065>Keyless Entry</strong> – Easy access with the push of a button</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1109 data-end=1355>This <strong data-start=1114 data-end=1133>Nissan Versa SV</strong> offers a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and all the features you need in a compact sedan. Whether you need a commuter car, a reliable first vehicle, or an economical daily driver, this Versa is a great choice.</p><p class= data-start=1357 data-end=1440><strong data-start=1357 data-end=1440>Don’t miss out on this low-mileage, feature-packed car!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

Used
81,825KM
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
