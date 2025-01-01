2014 Nissan Versa Note

$8,888+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,825 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Versa SV | Low KM | Excellent Condition | Fuel Efficient
Up for sale is a 2014 Nissan Versa SV in excellent condition with only 81,825 km. This low-mileage, fuel-efficient sedan is packed with features and offers unbeatable value, making it perfect for anyone looking for an affordable, reliable, and comfortable daily driver.
Key Features:
81,825 KM – Low mileage for the year
Fuel Efficient – Excellent gas mileage for city and highway driving
CVT Transmission – Smooth and efficient driving experience
Air Conditioning – Comfort for all seasons
Power Windows & Locks – Convenience and ease of use
Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calling and audio streaming
CD Player & AUX Input – Simple, easy-to-use entertainment system
Upgraded Cloth Interior – Comfortable and durable
Rearview Camera – Added safety and convenience
Keyless Entry – Easy access with the push of a button
This Nissan Versa SV offers a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and all the features you need in a compact sedan. Whether you need a commuter car, a reliable first vehicle, or an economical daily driver, this Versa is a great choice.
Don’t miss out on this low-mileage, feature-packed car!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
