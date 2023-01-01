Menu
Account
Sign In
CERTIFIED. NO ACCIDENT. 3 MONTHS UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY INCLUDED. <br><div> 2014 RAM 1500 BIG HORN EDITION 5.7L HEMI 4x4 WITH TOW PKG & TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL! *BEING SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATES INCLUDING THE PRICE* #COMES WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS ) ALL AROUND# -STRONG HIMI 5.7L ENGINE. SHARPE LOOKING TRUCK IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE / OUT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. THE TRUCK HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND UNDERCOATED NO RUST. 184,000 KMs OPTIONS: BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARS. HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BLUETOOTH, 20 CHROME RIMS WITH BRAND NEW TIERS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, CLUSTER WITH DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN, RUNNING BOARDS, HARD TONNEAU COVER, EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD. PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville </div>

2014 RAM 1500

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1701738430
  2. 1701738430
  3. 1701737433
  4. 1701737433
  5. 1701737433
  6. 1701737433
  7. 1701737433
  8. 1701737433
  9. 1701737433
  10. 1701737433
  11. 1701737433
  12. 1701737433
  13. 1701737433
  14. 1701737433
  15. 1701737433
  16. 1701737433
  17. 1701737433
  18. 1701737433
  19. 1701737433
  20. 1701737433
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT3ES260259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED. NO ACCIDENT. 3 MONTHS UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

2014 RAM 1500 BIG HORN EDITION
5.7L HEMI 4x4 WITH TOW PKG & TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL!

*BEING SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATES INCLUDING THE PRICE*

#COMES WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS ) ALL AROUND#

-STRONG HIMI 5.7L ENGINE.
SHARPE LOOKING TRUCK IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE / OUT.
RUNS AND DRIVE'S EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.

THE TRUCK HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND UNDERCOATED NO RUST.

184,000 KMs

OPTIONS: BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARS. HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BLUETOOTH, 20" CHROME RIMS WITH BRAND NEW TIERS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, CLUSTER WITH DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN, RUNNING BOARDS, HARD TONNEAU COVER, EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD.

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2015 Kia Optima SX TURBO for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Kia Optima SX TURBO 95,000 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 RAM 1500 ST 188,000 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn 184,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500