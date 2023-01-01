$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2014 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LT3ES260259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 184,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED. NO ACCIDENT. 3 MONTHS UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY INCLUDED.
2014 RAM 1500 BIG HORN EDITION
5.7L HEMI 4x4 WITH TOW PKG & TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL!
*BEING SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATES INCLUDING THE PRICE*
#COMES WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS ) ALL AROUND#
-STRONG HIMI 5.7L ENGINE.
SHARPE LOOKING TRUCK IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE / OUT.
RUNS AND DRIVE'S EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.
THE TRUCK HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND UNDERCOATED NO RUST.
184,000 KMs
OPTIONS: BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARS. HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BLUETOOTH, 20" CHROME RIMS WITH BRAND NEW TIERS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, CLUSTER WITH DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN, RUNNING BOARDS, HARD TONNEAU COVER, EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD.
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville
2014 RAM 1500 BIG HORN EDITION
5.7L HEMI 4x4 WITH TOW PKG & TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL!
*BEING SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATES INCLUDING THE PRICE*
#COMES WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS ) ALL AROUND#
-STRONG HIMI 5.7L ENGINE.
SHARPE LOOKING TRUCK IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE / OUT.
RUNS AND DRIVE'S EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.
THE TRUCK HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND UNDERCOATED NO RUST.
184,000 KMs
OPTIONS: BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARS. HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BLUETOOTH, 20" CHROME RIMS WITH BRAND NEW TIERS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, CLUSTER WITH DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN, RUNNING BOARDS, HARD TONNEAU COVER, EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD.
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2015 Kia Optima SX TURBO 95,000 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST 188,000 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn 184,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2014 RAM 1500