2014 RAM 1500
LOW KM LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW CAB, RAM BOX
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to hit the open road in style and comfort? Look no further than this sharp 2014 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW EXTENDEDBOX proudly presented by Rosa Auto Sales. This sleek gray pickup truck features a spacious and luxurious beige interior, offering a perfect blend of rugged capability and sophisticated refinement. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, this RAM 1500 is built to handle any adventure, whether you're hauling cargo, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a scenic drive. This well-maintained truck has only 111,905km on the odometer and comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Step inside and be greeted by a world of comfort and convenience. Sink into the plush leather seats, enjoy the heated and cooled comfort of the front seats, and take advantage of the heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the integrated GPS navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium sound system. Stay safe and secure with the advanced safety features including a back-up camera, rear parking aid, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.
This 2014 RAM 1500, currently available at Rosa Auto Sales, is more than just a truck, it's an invitation to adventure.
Here are 5 of the vehicle's most sizzling features:
- Heated and Cooled Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled front seats.
- REMOTE START
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost with the integrated navigation system guiding your way.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.
- Back-up Camera and Rear Parking Aid: Navigate tight spaces with confidence.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm, comfortable steering on cold days.
