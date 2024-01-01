Menu
<p>Ready to hit the open road in style and comfort? Look no further than this sharp 2014 RAM 1500 <strong>LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW EXTENDEDBOX</strong> proudly presented by Rosa Auto Sales. This sleek gray pickup truck features a spacious and luxurious beige interior, offering a perfect blend of rugged capability and sophisticated refinement. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, this RAM 1500 is built to handle any adventure, whether youre hauling cargo, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a scenic drive. This well-maintained truck has only 111,905km on the odometer and comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by a world of comfort and convenience. Sink into the plush leather seats, enjoy the heated and cooled comfort of the front seats, and take advantage of the heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the integrated GPS navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium sound system. Stay safe and secure with the advanced safety features including a back-up camera, rear parking aid, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.</p><p>This 2014 RAM 1500, currently available at Rosa Auto Sales, is more than just a truck, its an invitation to adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the vehicles most sizzling features:</strong></p><p> </p><ul><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Leather Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled front seats.</li><li><strong>REMOTE START</strong></li><li><strong>GPS Navigation:</strong> Never get lost with the integrated navigation system guiding your way.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.</li><li><strong>Back-up Camera and Rear Parking Aid:</strong> Navigate tight spaces with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy warm, comfortable steering on cold days.</li></ul><p> </p>

2014 RAM 1500

111,905 KM

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

LOW KM LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW CAB, RAM BOX

2014 RAM 1500

LOW KM LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW CAB, RAM BOX

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1C6RR7WT8ES207603

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,905 KM

Ready to hit the open road in style and comfort? Look no further than this sharp 2014 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW EXTENDEDBOX proudly presented by Rosa Auto Sales. This sleek gray pickup truck features a spacious and luxurious beige interior, offering a perfect blend of rugged capability and sophisticated refinement. With its powerful 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive, this RAM 1500 is built to handle any adventure, whether you're hauling cargo, towing a trailer, or simply enjoying a scenic drive. This well-maintained truck has only 111,905km on the odometer and comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Step inside and be greeted by a world of comfort and convenience. Sink into the plush leather seats, enjoy the heated and cooled comfort of the front seats, and take advantage of the heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the integrated GPS navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium sound system. Stay safe and secure with the advanced safety features including a back-up camera, rear parking aid, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.

This 2014 RAM 1500, currently available at Rosa Auto Sales, is more than just a truck, it's an invitation to adventure.

Here are 5 of the vehicle's most sizzling features:

 

  • Heated and Cooled Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with heated and cooled front seats.
  • REMOTE START
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost with the integrated navigation system guiding your way.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality.
  • Back-up Camera and Rear Parking Aid: Navigate tight spaces with confidence.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm, comfortable steering on cold days.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 RAM 1500