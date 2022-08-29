$14,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-844-8667
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport
Location
MMS Motors
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-844-8667
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9079363
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT4ES404920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Grey on Black, Power windows, Power locks,4x4, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER GROUP, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, Verified carfax, Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new , Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $695 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-3
***647 966 8667***
***905 844 8667***
***Lubrico warranty available ***
***Financing Available for all credit types***
$14,888+ HST and licensing - FINANCE PRICE
$15,888+ HST and licensing - CASH PRICE
Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports
Carfax report
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MMS Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.