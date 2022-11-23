Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

190,263 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

  1. 1670899393
  2. 1670899393
  3. 1670899393
  4. 1670899393
  5. 1670899393
  6. 1670899393
  7. 1670899393
  8. 1670899393
  9. 1670899393
  10. 1670899393
  11. 1670899393
  12. 1670899393
  13. 1670899393
  14. 1670899393
  15. 1670899393
  16. 1670899393
  17. 1670899393
  18. 1670899393
  19. 1670899393
  20. 1670899393
  21. 1670899393
  22. 1670899393
  23. 1670899393
  24. 1670899393
  25. 1670899393
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

190,263KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9391738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 190,263 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! 
2011 RAM 1500 SLT HEMI 5.7L 4x4
ONE-OWNER ONTARIO TRUCK NO ACCIDENT! 
HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF. LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT! 
THE TRUCK HAS BEEN ALREADY CERTIFIED AND IT'S READY TO GO. 
BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND JUST INSTALLED! FRESH OIL CHANGE! 
•HID LIGHTS & FOG LIGHTS •REMOTE START •RUNNING BOARDS•CRUISE CONTROL•DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN 
PRICE  + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES 
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT!
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
THANKS 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oscars Motors

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 146,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 166,000 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape
162,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

647-787-XXXX

(click to show)

647-787-8379

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory