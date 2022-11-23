$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Oscars Motors
647-787-8379
2014 RAM 1500
2014 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Oscars Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
647-787-8379
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
190,263KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9391738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 190,263 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 RAM 1500 SLT HEMI 5.7L 4x4
ONE-OWNER ONTARIO TRUCK NO ACCIDENT!
HAS BEEN VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF. LOOKS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!
THE TRUCK HAS BEEN ALREADY CERTIFIED AND IT'S READY TO GO.
BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND JUST INSTALLED! FRESH OIL CHANGE!
•HID LIGHTS & FOG LIGHTS •REMOTE START •RUNNING BOARDS•CRUISE CONTROL•DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT!
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
THANKS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oscars Motors
Oscars Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5