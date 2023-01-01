Menu
2014 RAM 1500

318,027 KM

Details Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
SLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

318,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552817
  • Stock #: P6529XZ
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG9ES257336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6529XZ
  • Mileage 318,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Oak-Land Ford

