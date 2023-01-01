$22,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Quad 140.5" ST HEMI NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
- Listing ID: 9935534
- Stock #: 3324
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT3ES212921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,888 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
FINANCE available
AUTO EX LIKE NEW ONLY 114 KM
4WD Quad 140.5" ST HEMI NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY LOW KM ONLY 92888KM , SAFETY INCLUDED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS , POWER LOCKS, ,KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX INCLUDED:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=u3rR1SGtq3J4K+kEhsJpO1uOKKqAvZe2
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
