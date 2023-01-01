Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

92,888 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad 140.5" ST HEMI NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad 140.5" ST HEMI NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1683759041
  2. 1683759040
  3. 1683759041
  4. 1683759040
  5. 1683759041
  6. 1683759041
  7. 1683759041
  8. 1683759040
  9. 1683759041
  10. 1683759041
  11. 1683759040
  12. 1683759041
  13. 1683759041
  14. 1683759040
  15. 1683759040
  16. 1683759040
  17. 1683759040
  18. 1683759041
  19. 1683759040
  20. 1683759040
  21. 1683759040
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9935534
  • Stock #: 3324
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT3ES212921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,888 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

FINANCE available

AUTO EX LIKE NEW ONLY 114 KM 

4WD Quad 140.5" ST HEMI NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY LOW KM ONLY 92888KM , SAFETY INCLUDED,   POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS , POWER LOCKS, ,KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL,  ALLOY WHEELS

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX INCLUDED:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=u3rR1SGtq3J4K+kEhsJpO1uOKKqAvZe2

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 113,460 KM
$23,777 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic AUT...
 89,236 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE A...
 162,142 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory