2014 RAM ProMaster

114,801 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

Contact Seller
1500 High Roof 136" WB LOW KM NO ACCIDENT

2014 RAM ProMaster

1500 High Roof 136" WB LOW KM NO ACCIDENT

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,801KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9374779
  • Stock #: 3254
  • VIN: 3C6TRVBG1EE117313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 114,801 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 1500 High Roof 136" WB LOW KM NO ACCIDENT  BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, , A/C,

,SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

DARK BLUE EXTERIOR  ON BLACK INTERIOR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

