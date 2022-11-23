$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2014 RAM ProMaster
1500 High Roof 136" WB LOW KM NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9374779
- Stock #: 3254
- VIN: 3C6TRVBG1EE117313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 114,801 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 1500 High Roof 136" WB LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, , A/C,
,SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
DARK BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.