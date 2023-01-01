Menu
2014 Scion tC

158,900 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Scion tC

2014 Scion tC

2DR MAN

2014 Scion tC

2DR MAN

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

158,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: jtkjf5c77e3072627

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 158,900 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

The Scion tC boasts a sleek and sporty design, with aggressive lines, a sculpted body, and a panoramic glass roof that gives it a modern and distinctive look. It's a head-turner on the road. Under the hood, the tC is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 179 horsepower. This engine, combined with a smooth six-speed automatic or manual transmission, offers a spirited driving experience with ample power for both city cruising and highway acceleration. Considering its combination of style, performance, reliability, and available customization options, the 2014 Scion tC presents an enticing package for anyone seeking an affordable and sporty compact coupe!

 

SUPER CLEAN LOCAL TRADE IN!! WONT LAST!! CALL TODAY!!

 

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

