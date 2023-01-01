$12,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Scion tC
2DR MAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10176594
- VIN: jtkjf5c77e3072627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,900 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.
The Scion tC boasts a sleek and sporty design, with aggressive lines, a sculpted body, and a panoramic glass roof that gives it a modern and distinctive look. It's a head-turner on the road. Under the hood, the tC is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 179 horsepower. This engine, combined with a smooth six-speed automatic or manual transmission, offers a spirited driving experience with ample power for both city cruising and highway acceleration. Considering its combination of style, performance, reliability, and available customization options, the 2014 Scion tC presents an enticing package for anyone seeking an affordable and sporty compact coupe!
SUPER CLEAN LOCAL TRADE IN!! WONT LAST!! CALL TODAY!!
EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com
