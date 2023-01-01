Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Forester

195,200 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited w/Eyesight & Multimedia

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited w/Eyesight & Multimedia

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1689121762
  2. 1689121769
  3. 1689121775
  4. 1689121782
  5. 1689121788
  6. 1689121795
  7. 1689121802
  8. 1689121808
  9. 1689121815
  10. 1689121822
  11. 1689121829
  12. 1689121834
  13. 1689121841
  14. 1689121847
  15. 1689121854
  16. 1689121860
  17. 1689121866
  18. 1689121872
  19. 1689121880
  20. 1689121886
  21. 1689121893
  22. 1689121899
  23. 1689121905
  24. 1689121912
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166688
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC4EH525059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,200 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

2014 Subaru Forester...
 195,200 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 99,800 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 117,700 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory