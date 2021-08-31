Menu
2014 Subaru Impreza

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,885

+ tax & licensing
$23,885

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI | LOW KMs | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH

2014 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI | LOW KMs | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,885

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033719
  • Stock #: 7141149
  • VIN: JF1GV8G69EL010742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE ,ONTARIO VEHICLE , 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI   , WHITE ON BLACK , Leather, Bluetooth, Heated Seats None Smoker .Super Clean Interior , Tow Sets Of Keys , And Exterior. Well kept and Maintained . Fully Detailed .

 

Our price includes :
1-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
2-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
Available Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Sales
568 Argus Rd
Oakville , On , L6J 3J3
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

