$16,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Subaru WRX
Impreza Wagon WRX STI
2014 Subaru WRX
Impreza Wagon WRX STI
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
163,490KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1GR8G62EL200239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Plasma Blue Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,490 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
5dr Man WRX STI
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
High Output
4 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kennedy Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 65,423 KM $46,488 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer ST 72,335 KM $48,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 30,984 KM $54,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kennedy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Call Dealer
905-845-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2014 Subaru WRX