Menu
Account
Sign In
5dr Man WRX STI

2014 Subaru WRX

163,490 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Subaru WRX

Impreza Wagon WRX STI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru WRX

Impreza Wagon WRX STI

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,490KM
Used
VIN JF1GR8G62EL200239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plasma Blue Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,490 KM

Vehicle Description

5dr Man WRX STI

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

High Output
4 Cylinder Engine

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 65,423 KM $46,488 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Explorer ST 72,335 KM $48,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 30,984 KM $54,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru WRX