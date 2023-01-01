Menu
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

13,300 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

5dr Auto 2.0i Limited

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

13,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243794
  • VIN: JF2GPAKC8E8295673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,300 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

The 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek offers a winning combination of rugged performance, safety, and practicality. Whether you're driving around town or exploring the great outdoors, this crossover is ready to accompany you on all of life's adventures. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a reliable and capable vehicle that will bring excitement to your daily drives.

SUPER CLEAN LOCAL TRADE-IN!! CLEAN CARFAX!! LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, AWD!!! CALL TODAY!!

EVERY VEHICLE COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $795+HST. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

