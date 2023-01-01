2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$17,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 3 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10243794

10243794 VIN: JF2GPAKC8E8295673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 13,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

