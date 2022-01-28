$67,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2014 Tesla Model S
P85D AUTOPILOT, LOADED, CARFAX CLEAN!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$67,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8179096
- Stock #: 1-22-002
- VIN: 5YJSA1H27EFP64566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,505 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in the gorgeous and discontinued Silver Metallic on Black Next Generation Performance Leather Seating (WITH THE RARE REAR RECARO SEATING OPTION), Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fibre Decor Accents with a centre console, experience what was the pinnacle of the Tesla lineup back in 2014! Even by today's standards, this all electric sedan will have you grinning ear to ear! Vehicle comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin
- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Tesla Red Brake Callipers
- 21-inch Tesla Turbine Wheels finished in Grey
- Power Liftgate
- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof
- INSANE+!
- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler
- REAR RECARO SEATING!
This ultra-powerful ultra fast 463HP fully loaded Model S with 687 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 407km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
This one owner, localled owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S P85D is being sold safety certified!
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.