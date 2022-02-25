Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Tesla Model S

45,268 KM

Details Description Features

$69,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2014 Tesla Model S

2014 Tesla Model S

P90D AUTOPILOT, LOW KM, CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Tesla Model S

P90D AUTOPILOT, LOW KM, CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8342892
  2. 8342892
  3. 8342892
  4. 8342892
  5. 8342892
  6. 8342892
  7. 8342892
  8. 8342892
  9. 8342892
  10. 8342892
  11. 8342892
  12. 8342892
  13. 8342892
  14. 8342892
  15. 8342892
  16. 8342892
  17. 8342892
  18. 8342892
  19. 8342892
  20. 8342892
  21. 8342892
  22. 8342892
  23. 8342892
  24. 8342892
  25. 8342892
  26. 8342892
  27. 8342892
  28. 8342892
  29. 8342892
  30. 8342892
  31. 8342892
  32. 8342892
  33. 8342892
  34. 8342892
  35. 8342892
  36. 8342892
  37. 8342892
  38. 8342892
  39. 8342892
  40. 8342892
  41. 8342892
Contact Seller

$69,950

+ taxes & licensing

45,268KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8342892
  • Stock #: 1-22-015
  • VIN: 5YJSA1H22EFP64586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,268 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in the Midnight Silver Metallic on Black Next Generation Performance Leather Seating (WITH THE RARE REAR RECARO SEATING OPTION), Light Alcantara Headliner and Piano Black Decor Accents with a matching yacht floor, experience what was the pinnacle of the Tesla lineup back in 2014! Even by today's standards, this all electric sedan will have you grinning ear to ear! Vehicle comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Tesla Red Brake Callipers

- 21-inch Tesla Turbine Wheels finished in Grey

- Power Liftgate

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- INSANE+!

- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler

- REAR RECARO SEATING!


This ultra-powerful ultra fast 463HP fully loaded Model S with 687 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 407km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

This accidents and claims free Tesla Model S P90D is being sold safety certified!

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2022 Polestar 2 LONG...
 50 KM
$67,950 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 S...
 121 KM
$69,700 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 11 KM
$99,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory