2014 Tesla Model S

170,573 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

85 AUTOPILOT, STANDARD SUSPENSION!

Location

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

170,573KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9186637
  Stock #: 1-22-188A
  VIN: 5YJSA1H16EFP55543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,573 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


Finished in Blue Metallic on Black Leather Seating. Experience the Model S the way Tesla had originally envisioned for this now renowned electric sedan. Rear wheel drive coupled with a low center of gravity and 50/50 weight distribution makes this Model S an absolute dream to drive. Comes equipped with the following options:


- Leather Seating with Lumbar and Memory, Heated Capabilities for Front Seats

- GPS Enabled Homelink for Automatic Opening and Closing of Garage Doors

- High Definition Backup Camera

- Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Tail Lights and Stop Lights

- 17-inch Capacitive Touchscreen

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming

- Remote Pre-heating of Vehicle

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 19-inch Twin Spoke Wheels

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate


This ultra-powerful ultra fast 382 HP Model S with 325 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 426 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. 

This one owner, locally owned Tesla Model S 85 is being sold safety certified!

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.

BALANCE OF TESLA BATTERY WARRANTY (8 YEARS).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

