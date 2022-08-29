$39,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2014 Tesla Model S
85 AUTOPILOT, STANDARD SUSPENSION!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$39,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9186637
- Stock #: 1-22-188A
- VIN: 5YJSA1H16EFP55543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,573 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Blue Metallic on Black Leather Seating. Experience the Model S the way Tesla had originally envisioned for this now renowned electric sedan. Rear wheel drive coupled with a low center of gravity and 50/50 weight distribution makes this Model S an absolute dream to drive. Comes equipped with the following options:
- Leather Seating with Lumbar and Memory, Heated Capabilities for Front Seats
- GPS Enabled Homelink for Automatic Opening and Closing of Garage Doors
- High Definition Backup Camera
- Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Tail Lights and Stop Lights
- 17-inch Capacitive Touchscreen
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
- Remote Pre-heating of Vehicle
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 19-inch Twin Spoke Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
This ultra-powerful ultra fast 382 HP Model S with 325 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 426 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas.
This one owner, locally owned Tesla Model S 85 is being sold safety certified!
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.
BALANCE OF TESLA BATTERY WARRANTY (8 YEARS).
Vehicle Features
