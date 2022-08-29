Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Tesla Model S

159,578 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2014 Tesla Model S

2014 Tesla Model S

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Tesla Model S

Base

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 9202111
  2. 9202111
  3. 9202111
  4. 9202111
  5. 9202111
  6. 9202111
  7. 9202111
  8. 9202111
  9. 9202111
  10. 9202111
  11. 9202111
  12. 9202111
  13. 9202111
  14. 9202111
  15. 9202111
  16. 9202111
  17. 9202111
  18. 9202111
  19. 9202111
  20. 9202111
  21. 9202111
  22. 9202111
  23. 9202111
  24. 9202111
  25. 9202111
  26. 9202111
  27. 9202111
  28. 9202111
  29. 9202111
  30. 9202111
  31. 9202111
Contact Seller

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,578KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202111
  • Stock #: 224
  • VIN: 5YJSA1H17EFP32143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2014 Tesla Model S B...
 159,578 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 155,515 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 13,530 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory