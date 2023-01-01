2014 Toyota Avalon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10222995

10222995 Stock #: REU0797299

REU0797299 VIN: 4T1BK1EB7EU079720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # REU0797299

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Rear Defroster Navigation System Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior A\C Seats Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Sunroof Security Security System - Manufacturers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Keyless Remote Entry System Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.