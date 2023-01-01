$19,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
73,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10497441
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK9EU383888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,999 KM
Vehicle Description
The car is in pristine condition, very clean, road ready and everything works
Known to be super reliable
73,200 kms ONLY !
Automatic
FWD
4 cyl 2.5 L engine
NO ACCIDENTS ! See carfax below this description
Touchscreen, Bluetooth Navigation
Tires and brakes are fresh
AC works great
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Price is $19,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
