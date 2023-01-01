Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

73,999 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497441
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK9EU383888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Camry LE Loaded Certified LOW Kms Financing

The car is in pristine condition, very clean, road ready and everything works

Known to be super reliable

73,200 kms ONLY !

Automatic

FWD

4 cyl 2.5 L engine

NO ACCIDENTS ! See carfax below this description

Touchscreen, Bluetooth Navigation

Tires and brakes are fresh

AC works great

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !

Price is $19,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.




https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RFHg%2b2sYdF%2bWAocvTTsYhIbDREiW1RJJ&_jstate=FWmRS2Oy7xN0LF7ZFlZdASONUppZpD3ExuIMPLLVjHj9UumnLDJwnXRZ1dVcPKOzVMT8nywTQdkOYRzfb6k3ShNrg1l69VIoJveU3i3Sq25-Z8ybYQSOlllGzhERmTxg4TWh9eUXzd5Ve1HvU4zBu1icI07hZT-s9L1qhBDsZa5xpYrEM8As9xcMHgQyU_s6_s5UROMQghmRIwcsOFf8xALESfC_8KcELFWtTZKfkwB0AkRWNXzdZSDLpHGw8G1IOLvOxCBexyzcAR_y3WgSHC7TgAxu4IW_GsQ3fEsSQzpaIxbvTZlNk1jua6Z3FKhdccHa_ZxZA_i12qz1T95MGIF1qqMTHPf26rF95ZNp3zeUzlYlp_YTISSBGL27sZIanny-H0Lk-kAFzBmUmUTo4rNVc3JR1-M2MBE0RZTdbty0if4UGz7HMkH54S9vfQMZacE7D01zGIM  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

