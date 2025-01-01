Menu
2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2014 Toyota Camry

104,200 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry

XLE | HYBRID

12103504

2014 Toyota Camry

XLE | HYBRID

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BD1FK5EU129701

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Efficient and Reliable: 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient sedan? This 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid with only 104,000 km is the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and comfort. Whether you're commuting or taking a long drive, this hybrid sedan will save you money at the pump while delivering a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Why Choose This 2014 Camry Hybrid?

  • Hybrid Efficiency: Powered by Toyota’s proven hybrid system, enjoy exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing power or performance.
  • Smooth Performance: A quiet and refined drive, thanks to the seamless integration of a 2.5L engine and electric motor.
  • Spacious and Comfortable: Features a roomy interior with high-quality materials, supportive seats, and generous rear legroom.
  • Modern Features: Includes dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
  • Proven Reliability: Backed by Toyota’s reputation for longevity, this Camry Hybrid is built to go the distance.
  • Low Mileage: With just 104,000 km, this sedan is lightly driven and ready for years of dependable service.

Perfect for eco-conscious drivers who value comfort and reliability, the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is an exceptional choice.

Don’t miss out on this fuel-saving sedan! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make it yours!

 

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-339-3330

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Toyota Camry