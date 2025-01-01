$15,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
XLE | HYBRID
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Efficient and Reliable: 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient sedan? This 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid with only 104,000 km is the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and comfort. Whether you're commuting or taking a long drive, this hybrid sedan will save you money at the pump while delivering a smooth and enjoyable ride.
Why Choose This 2014 Camry Hybrid?
- Hybrid Efficiency: Powered by Toyota’s proven hybrid system, enjoy exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing power or performance.
- Smooth Performance: A quiet and refined drive, thanks to the seamless integration of a 2.5L engine and electric motor.
- Spacious and Comfortable: Features a roomy interior with high-quality materials, supportive seats, and generous rear legroom.
- Modern Features: Includes dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
- Proven Reliability: Backed by Toyota’s reputation for longevity, this Camry Hybrid is built to go the distance.
- Low Mileage: With just 104,000 km, this sedan is lightly driven and ready for years of dependable service.
Perfect for eco-conscious drivers who value comfort and reliability, the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is an exceptional choice.
Don’t miss out on this fuel-saving sedan! Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make it yours!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
