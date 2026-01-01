2014 Toyota Camry

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<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>((((MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY))))</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span></strong><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>No hidden fees and <strong>no haggle pricing</strong> means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span><strong></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $22.00 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Office: 905-844-7100</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com <span> </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1778360605219_9608593927296676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Toyota Camry

346,724 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Watch This Vehicle
14074368

2014 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

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$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
346,724KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK0EU844590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 346,724 KM

Vehicle Description

((((MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

Price shown excludes HST, $22.00 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.63 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
64.4 L Fuel Tank
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve SMPI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
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905-844-7100

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$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2014 Toyota Camry