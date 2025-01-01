$13,777+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
S AUTO LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA B-TOOTH CERTIFIED
2014 Toyota Corolla
S AUTO LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA B-TOOTH CERTIFIED
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$13,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,149 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
S, AUTO, LEATHER HEATED SETAS, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS,
ALL NEW BRAKES
SAFETY CERIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS FOR ONLY $299+ TAX
ONE OWNER CARFAX VERIFED LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
