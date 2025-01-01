Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

S, AUTO, LEATHER HEATED SETAS, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, 

ALL NEW BRAKES

SAFETY CERIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS FOR ONLY $299+ TAX

 

ONE OWNER  CARFAX  VERIFED LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

2014 Toyota Corolla

169,149 KM

$13,777

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

S AUTO LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA B-TOOTH CERTIFIED

2014 Toyota Corolla

S AUTO LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA B-TOOTH CERTIFIED

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

One Owner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,149KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE6EC179854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,149 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

S, AUTO, LEATHER HEATED SETAS, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS,

ALL NEW BRAKES

SAFETY CERIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND RIMS FOR ONLY $299+ TAX

 

ONE OWNER  CARFAX  VERIFED LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$13,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Toyota Corolla