2014 Toyota Highlander

182,698 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4DR LIMITED

12092260

2014 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4DR LIMITED

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,698KM
VIN 5TDDKRFH1ES028665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,698 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
72.5 L Fuel Tank
4.154 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
12 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
USB Audio input
Perforated leather seat surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Advanced Voice Recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Recline
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
alternator and heater and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 19 Chrome Clad Alloy
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
720 kgs (5
Radio: JBL Synthesis Audio System w/AVN Prem Nav -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
997 lbs)
8 display screen and EasySpeak
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence ( VVT-i)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
