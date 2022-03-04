Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Prius

73,851 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Enterprise

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

PUSH START,CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

PUSH START,CAMERA

Location

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,851KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8546840
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU2E1764667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,851 KM

Vehicle Description

 LIMIT TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE                                              AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ,LOADED WITH ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification. For Warranty purchases, you can contact us for detail

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royalty Enterprise

2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 95,226 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 13,525 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i PANO...
 138,665 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-899-XXXX

(click to show)

416-899-9228

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory