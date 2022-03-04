Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

54,849 KM

Details Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

54,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8501954
  • Stock #: 22301A
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4EW112561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22301A
  • Mileage 54,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

