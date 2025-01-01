Menu
<p><strong>2014 Toyota Yaris LE - Reliable and Efficient</strong></p><p>Looking for a dependable ride thats great on gas? Check out our 2014 Toyota Yaris LE! This compact hatchback offers:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency</strong>: Perfect for city commutes and road trips with its impressive mpg.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior</strong>: Spacious seating and modern features for a smooth ride.</li><li><strong>Reliability</strong>: Known for its durability and low maintenance costs.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a quality vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX CLEAN !!</strong></span></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2014 Toyota Yaris

85,184 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

12138372

2014 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,184KM
Excellent Condition
VIN VNKKTUD31EA003753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Yaris LE - Reliable and Efficient

Looking for a dependable ride that's great on gas? Check out our 2014 Toyota Yaris LE! This compact hatchback offers:

  • Fuel Efficiency: Perfect for city commutes and road trips with its impressive mpg.
  • Comfortable Interior: Spacious seating and modern features for a smooth ride.
  • Reliability: Known for its durability and low maintenance costs.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a quality vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX CLEAN !!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Toyota Yaris