2014 Volkswagen Beetle

$16,977 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 8 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8403963

8403963 VIN: 3VWJ07AT2EM654120

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 145,874 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic FWD

