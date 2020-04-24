Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

TDI Man Highline w/Navi_Panormic Sunroof_Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

TDI Man Highline w/Navi_Panormic Sunroof_Leather

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

905-617-6761

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4918881
  • Stock #: 975
  • VIN: 3VWML7AJ7EM613243
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

COVID-19 Update 

 

We want to assure our customers that we are open and available, online only for the protection of our customers and staff. Purchases will be completed online with our touch-less process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle to you at no extra cost, within 100km of our dealership premises. To support social distancing, we will park the vehicle on your driveway and watch from afar while you inspect your new purchase. All of our vehicles are certified, professionally detailed and we have access to a local Service Ontario which at this time has remained opened.

 

ONE OWNER ,ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE , 2014 VW Golf Wagon TDI 6 Speeds Manual black on black , Leather ,Power Seat, Panoramic Sunroof , Navigation System  , heated seat, Has Book, Two Sets Of Keys , Super Clean Interior and Exterior.brand new tires , new brakes front and rear , Fully Detailed.

 

Our price includes : 

1-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate . 

2-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. 

Available Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

**********************************

PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.

*************************

Please Call to book your test drive .

******************************

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/ 

***************************************************************************************

To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com 

**********************************************************************************************

To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below: 

http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/ 

*********************************************

-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION: 

MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM 

SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM 

SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment 

************************************

Rotana Auto Sales 

568 Argus Rd 

Oakville , On , L6J 3J3 

Phone : 905 617 6761 

Cell : 416 822 2870

sales@rotanaautosales.com 

http://www.rotanaautosales.com/

***********************

We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.

At Rotana Auto Sales, were proud to be Oakvilles premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, weve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. Thats the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 91,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 101,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 105,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Send A Message