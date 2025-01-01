Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=50 data-end=306><strong data-start=50 data-end=103>2014 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – Great Condition!</strong><br data-start=103 data-end=106 />This 2014 VW Jetta Highline is a perfect blend of comfort, style, and reliability, and it’s in excellent condition inside and out. Well cared for and very clean, this Jetta is ready to hit the road.</p><p data-start=308 data-end=331><strong data-start=308 data-end=329>Features include:</strong></p><ul data-start=332 data-end=925><li data-start=332 data-end=394><p data-start=334 data-end=394>2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=395 data-end=422><p data-start=397 data-end=422>Leather-appointed seats</p></li><li data-start=423 data-end=445><p data-start=425 data-end=445>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=446 data-end=480><p data-start=448 data-end=480>Power-adjustable driver’s seat</p></li><li data-start=481 data-end=492><p data-start=483 data-end=492>Sunroof</p></li><li data-start=493 data-end=556><p data-start=495 data-end=556>Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li data-start=557 data-end=588><p data-start=559 data-end=588>Fender premium audio system</p></li><li data-start=589 data-end=610><p data-start=591 data-end=610>Navigation system</p></li><li data-start=611 data-end=640><p data-start=613 data-end=640>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=641 data-end=681><p data-start=643 data-end=681>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li data-start=682 data-end=700><p data-start=684 data-end=700>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=701 data-end=750><p data-start=703 data-end=750>Multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=751 data-end=788><p data-start=753 data-end=788>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=789 data-end=805><p data-start=791 data-end=805>Alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=806 data-end=820><p data-start=808 data-end=820>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=821 data-end=856><p data-start=823 data-end=856>Spacious trunk and rear seating</p></li><li data-start=857 data-end=925><p data-start=859 data-end=925>Safety features: ABS brakes, stability control, multiple airbags</p></li></ul><p data-start=927 data-end=1135>This Jetta Highline delivers an upscale driving experience with plenty of features and Volkswagen’s renowned German engineering. A great choice if you’re looking for a reliable sedan in fantastic condition!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

148,700 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12975043

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1758069577889
  2. 1758069578406
  3. 1758069578840
  4. 1758069579297
  5. 1758069579768
  6. 1758069580189
  7. 1758069580649
  8. 1758069581109
  9. 1758069581542
  10. 1758069581980
  11. 1758069582394
  12. 1758069582836
  13. 1758069583252
  14. 1758069583719
  15. 1758069584204
  16. 1758069584620
  17. 1758069585083
  18. 1758069585618
  19. 1758069586048
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWL07AJ8EM268082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – Great Condition!
This 2014 VW Jetta Highline is a perfect blend of comfort, style, and reliability, and it’s in excellent condition inside and out. Well cared for and very clean, this Jetta is ready to hit the road.

Features include:

  • 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Leather-appointed seats

  • Heated front seats

  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Sunroof

  • Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity

  • Fender premium audio system

  • Navigation system

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Keyless entry with push-button start

  • Cruise control

  • Multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Alloy wheels

  • Fog lights

  • Spacious trunk and rear seating

  • Safety features: ABS brakes, stability control, multiple airbags

This Jetta Highline delivers an upscale driving experience with plenty of features and Volkswagen’s renowned German engineering. A great choice if you’re looking for a reliable sedan in fantastic condition!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2018 Ford Focus ST for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Focus ST 96,400 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 162,400 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Honda CR-V SE 123,400 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 Volkswagen Jetta