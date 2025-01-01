$10,900+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – Great Condition!
This 2014 VW Jetta Highline is a perfect blend of comfort, style, and reliability, and it’s in excellent condition inside and out. Well cared for and very clean, this Jetta is ready to hit the road.
Features include:
2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission
Leather-appointed seats
Heated front seats
Power-adjustable driver’s seat
Sunroof
Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
Fender premium audio system
Navigation system
Dual-zone climate control
Keyless entry with push-button start
Cruise control
Multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Spacious trunk and rear seating
Safety features: ABS brakes, stability control, multiple airbags
This Jetta Highline delivers an upscale driving experience with plenty of features and Volkswagen’s renowned German engineering. A great choice if you’re looking for a reliable sedan in fantastic condition!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330