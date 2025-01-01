$11,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,958 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION – Clean, Local SUV!
Enjoy German engineering and all-weather confidence with this well-kept 2014 VW Tiguan Trendline featuring Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. Powered by a smooth and efficient 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this Tiguan delivers both power and practicality.
Key Features
• 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive – great in all seasons
• 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
• 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic Mode
• Heated Front Seats
• Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
• Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
• Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
• Split Folding Rear Seats for extra cargo space
• Alloy Wheels
• Fog Lamps
• Traction Control & Stability Assist Local Ontario vehicle, no accidents (Carfax available). Drives tight and solid like a true Volkswagen — comfortable on the highway and nimble around town. Excellent fuel efficiency for an AWD SUV.
A great choice for anyone looking for a reliable, safe and stylish compact SUV that’s ready for winter driving. Clean inside and out — just turn the key and go.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
