2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION – Clean, Local SUV!

Enjoy German engineering and all-weather confidence with this well-kept 2014 VW Tiguan Trendline featuring Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. Powered by a smooth and efficient 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this Tiguan delivers both power and practicality.

 Key Features
• 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive – great in all seasons
• 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
• 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic Mode
• Heated Front Seats
• Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
• Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
• Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
• Split Folding Rear Seats for extra cargo space
• Alloy Wheels
• Fog Lamps
• Traction Control & Stability Assist Local Ontario vehicle, no accidents (Carfax available). Drives tight and solid like a true Volkswagen — comfortable on the highway and nimble around town. Excellent fuel efficiency for an AWD SUV.

A great choice for anyone looking for a reliable, safe and stylish compact SUV that's ready for winter driving. Clean inside and out — just turn the key and go.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

• The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
• A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
• The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Used
75,958KM
Good Condition
VIN WVGJV3AX0EW559549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan