<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2014 Volvo S60 T5 Financing Certified </span></p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a79b92fa-7fff-11f5-e663-ff66afd200f6 style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Runs and drives great, no issues, everything works, the car is clean. </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>151,999 kms </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Automatic </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>See CARFAX here </span><a style=text-decoration: none; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y1N1kM2GBhR1EWMR9PWD5OdMo9mRbTEY#accident-damage-section><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y1N1kM2GBhR1EWMR9PWD5OdMo9mRbTEY#accident-damage-section</span></a><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>5 cyl 2.5 L </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FWD </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Bluetooth, heated seats, climate control </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Tires are good</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Brakes are good at 70%</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2 keys </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Price is $11,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval).  We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits ! </span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>3-months/5K KMS - $399 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>6-months/10K KMS - $599 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>12 Months/20K KMS - $999 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>READ IMPORTANT:</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9</span></p><p><br /><br /></p>

151,999 KM

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1612FS7E1290020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

