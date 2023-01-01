$119,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Volvo S60
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
$119,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volvo S60 T5 Financing Certified
Runs and drives great, no issues, everything works, the car is clean.
151,999 kms
Automatic
See CARFAX here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y1N1kM2GBhR1EWMR9PWD5OdMo9mRbTEY#accident-damage-section
5 cyl 2.5 L
FWD
Bluetooth, heated seats, climate control
Tires are good
Brakes are good at 70%
2 keys
Price is $11,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
