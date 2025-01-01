Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=71 data-end=361>Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this <strong data-start=148 data-end=179>2015 Acura RDX Tech Package</strong>. Powered by a responsive <strong data-start=205 data-end=278>3.5L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive</strong>, it delivers strong performance while maintaining excellent comfort and control.</p><p data-start=363 data-end=446>Inside, the <strong data-start=375 data-end=397>Technology Package</strong> surrounds you with premium features including:</p><ul data-start=447 data-end=867><li data-start=447 data-end=504><p data-start=449 data-end=504><strong data-start=449 data-end=478>Leather-appointed seating</strong> with heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=505 data-end=565><p data-start=507 data-end=565><strong data-start=507 data-end=528>Navigation system</strong> with real-time traffic and 3D view</p></li><li data-start=566 data-end=630><p data-start=568 data-end=630><strong data-start=568 data-end=611>Premium Acura/ELS Surround Sound System</strong> with 10 speakers</p></li><li data-start=631 data-end=652><p data-start=633 data-end=652><strong data-start=633 data-end=650>Power sunroof</strong></p></li><li data-start=653 data-end=709><p data-start=655 data-end=709><strong data-start=655 data-end=707>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming</strong></p></li><li data-start=710 data-end=733><p data-start=712 data-end=733><strong data-start=712 data-end=731>Rearview camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=734 data-end=778><p data-start=736 data-end=778><strong data-start=736 data-end=776>Keyless entry with push-button start</strong></p></li><li data-start=779 data-end=822><p data-start=781 data-end=822><strong data-start=781 data-end=820>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong></p></li><li data-start=823 data-end=867><p data-start=825 data-end=867><strong data-start=825 data-end=843>Power liftgate</strong> for added convenience</p></li></ul><p data-start=869 data-end=1074>The RDX also comes with <strong data-start=893 data-end=973>alloy wheels, fog lights, Xenon HID headlights, and advanced safety features</strong> like stability control, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags, giving you both style and peace of mind.</p><p data-start=1076 data-end=1214>This 2015 Acura RDX Tech is the ideal SUV for those seeking <strong data-start=1136 data-end=1188>luxury, dependability, and everyday practicality</strong> in one stylish package.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Acura RDX

146,100 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12888398

2015 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1755789317
  2. 1755789317
  3. 1755789316
  4. 1755789316
  5. 1755789316
  6. 1755789316
  7. 1755789316
  8. 1755789316
  9. 1755789316
  10. 1755789316
  11. 1755789316
  12. 1755789316
  13. 1755789316
  14. 1755789316
  15. 1755789316
  16. 1755789316
  17. 1755789316
  18. 1755789316
  19. 1755789316
  20. 1755789316
  21. 1755789317
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J8TB4H55FL805399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this 2015 Acura RDX Tech Package. Powered by a responsive 3.5L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, it delivers strong performance while maintaining excellent comfort and control.

Inside, the Technology Package surrounds you with premium features including:

  • Leather-appointed seating with heated front seats

  • Navigation system with real-time traffic and 3D view

  • Premium Acura/ELS Surround Sound System with 10 speakers

  • Power sunroof

  • Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming

  • Rearview camera

  • Keyless entry with push-button start

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Power liftgate for added convenience

The RDX also comes with alloy wheels, fog lights, Xenon HID headlights, and advanced safety features like stability control, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags, giving you both style and peace of mind.

This 2015 Acura RDX Tech is the ideal SUV for those seeking luxury, dependability, and everyday practicality in one stylish package.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2015 Acura RDX Tech Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 146,100 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 142,700 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 90,700 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2015 Acura RDX