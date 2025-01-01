$15,490+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$15,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this 2015 Acura RDX Tech Package. Powered by a responsive 3.5L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, it delivers strong performance while maintaining excellent comfort and control.
Inside, the Technology Package surrounds you with premium features including:
Leather-appointed seating with heated front seats
Navigation system with real-time traffic and 3D view
Premium Acura/ELS Surround Sound System with 10 speakers
Power sunroof
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
Rearview camera
Keyless entry with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power liftgate for added convenience
The RDX also comes with alloy wheels, fog lights, Xenon HID headlights, and advanced safety features like stability control, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags, giving you both style and peace of mind.
This 2015 Acura RDX Tech is the ideal SUV for those seeking luxury, dependability, and everyday practicality in one stylish package.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
905-339-3330