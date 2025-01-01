$17,880+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A5
Technik
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$17,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 91,750 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: VERY VERY CLEAN 2015 Audi A5 Technik Quattro – Luxury, Performance & Style
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, power, and all-weather capability with this 2015 Audi A5 Technik Quattro. This stunning coupe offers a sleek design, premium features, and Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel drive, ensuring an exhilarating and confident drive in any condition.
Key Features:
- 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth and powerful performance
- Quattro All-Wheel Drive – Superior handling and stability
- Premium Leather Interior – Ultimate comfort and sophistication
- Bang & Olufsen Sound System – Crystal-clear audio experience
- Navigation System – Always find your way
- Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky
- Heated Seats – Stay warm in winter
- Advanced Safety Features – Drive with confidence
Meticulously maintained, low mileage, and in excellent condition, this Audi A5 is ready for its next owner. Whether you’re commuting in the city or taking on winding roads, this car delivers a thrilling and refined driving experience.
Priced to sell. Contact us today to schedule a test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
