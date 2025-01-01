Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>For Sale: VERY VERY CLEAN 2015 Audi A5 Technik Quattro – Luxury, Performance & Style</strong></p><p>Experience the perfect blend of luxury, power, and all-weather capability with this 2015 Audi A5 Technik Quattro. This stunning coupe offers a sleek design, premium features, and Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel drive, ensuring an exhilarating and confident drive in any condition.</p><p>Key Features:</p><ul><li>2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth and powerful performance</li><li>Quattro All-Wheel Drive – Superior handling and stability</li><li>Premium Leather Interior – Ultimate comfort and sophistication</li><li>Bang & Olufsen Sound System – Crystal-clear audio experience</li><li>Navigation System – Always find your way</li><li>Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky</li><li>Heated Seats – Stay warm in winter</li><li>Advanced Safety Features – Drive with confidence</li></ul><p>Meticulously maintained, low mileage, and in excellent condition, this Audi A5 is ready for its next owner. Whether you’re commuting in the city or taking on winding roads, this car delivers a thrilling and refined driving experience.</p><p>Priced to sell. Contact us today to schedule a test drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Audi A5

91,750 KM

Details Description Features

$17,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi A5

Technik

Watch This Vehicle
12214881

2015 Audi A5

Technik

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1740449105
  2. 1740449110
  3. 1740449115
  4. 1740449120
  5. 1740449125
  6. 1740449129
  7. 1740449135
  8. 1740449139
  9. 1740449145
  10. 1740449150
  11. 1740449155
  12. 1740449160
  13. 1740449165
  14. 1740449169
  15. 1740449174
  16. 1740449179
  17. 1740449184
  18. 1740449189
  19. 1740449194
  20. 1740449198
  21. 1740449203
  22. 1740449208
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUWFBFR5FA045459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 91,750 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: VERY VERY CLEAN 2015 Audi A5 Technik Quattro – Luxury, Performance & Style

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, power, and all-weather capability with this 2015 Audi A5 Technik Quattro. This stunning coupe offers a sleek design, premium features, and Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel drive, ensuring an exhilarating and confident drive in any condition.

Key Features:

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth and powerful performance
  • Quattro All-Wheel Drive – Superior handling and stability
  • Premium Leather Interior – Ultimate comfort and sophistication
  • Bang & Olufsen Sound System – Crystal-clear audio experience
  • Navigation System – Always find your way
  • Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky
  • Heated Seats – Stay warm in winter
  • Advanced Safety Features – Drive with confidence

Meticulously maintained, low mileage, and in excellent condition, this Audi A5 is ready for its next owner. Whether you’re commuting in the city or taking on winding roads, this car delivers a thrilling and refined driving experience.

Priced to sell. Contact us today to schedule a test drive.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4WD 4dr HSE for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4WD 4dr HSE 118,666 KM $13,790 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Honda Accord Touring 155,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX w/RES for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX w/RES 95,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A5