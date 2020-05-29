Menu
$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

Seven Speed Motors

905-547-8778

2015 Audi A6

2015 Audi A6

A6 PROGRESSIVE | ACCIDENT FREE | CERTIFIED | LOW KMS | FINANCE @ 4.65%

2015 Audi A6

A6 PROGRESSIVE | ACCIDENT FREE | CERTIFIED | LOW KMS | FINANCE @ 4.65%

Location

Seven Speed Motors

1047 North Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6H 1A6

905-547-8778

$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,587KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5085387
  • VIN: WAUFFCFCXFN038789
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
>> CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

>> 6 Months NO Payment available O.A.C

>> FREE 3 Months/ 3000 kms Warranty valid until June 15Th


_______________________________________________



*Automatic

*Accident Free

*Navigation

*Off Lease From VW Credit

*Bluetooth

*Quattro

*All Power Options

*Keyless Entry

*Power Sunroof

*Heated Leather Seats

*Amazing Safety Features

*Alloy Wheels

*Dakota Grey Metallic on Biege Interior

*MUCH MORE OPTIONS...ETC

_____________________________________________



Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Automatic

