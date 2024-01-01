$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
3.0L TDI Progressiv
2015 Audi Q5
3.0L TDI Progressiv
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1CMCFP4FA048539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#DIESEL
#CLEAN TITLE #CERTIFIED
RARE NEW ARRIVAL, 2015 AUDI Q5 TDI VERSION
WITH A BEAUTIFUL SOLID BRILLIANT BLACK EXTERIOR AND TAN INTERIOR THIS AUDI Q5 IS IN GREAT CONDITION AND LOW MILEAGE
ALL MAINTENANCE DONE AT AUDI DEALERSHIP FROM PREVIOUS OWNER -NEW BATTERY
-NEW BREAK PADS AND ROTORS ALL AROUND WITH FLUIDS CHANGED
THIS AUDI PROGRESSIV FEATURES THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS
-HEATED SEATS
-PANORAMIC SUNROOF
-AUDI MULTIMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
-PUSH TO START
-TAN LEATHER
-AC # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE # FREE CARFAX REPORT FOR EACH VEHICLE # PRICE + HST NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2015 Audi Q5