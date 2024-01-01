Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>#DIESEL</span><br></div><div>#CLEAN TITLE </div><div>#CERTIFIED RARE NEW ARRIVAL, </div><div>2015 AUDI Q5 TDI VERSION WITH A BEAUTIFUL SOLID BRILLIANT BLACK EXTERIOR AND TAN INTERIOR THIS AUDI Q5 IS IN GREAT CONDITION AND LOW MILEAGE ALL MAINTENANCE DONE AT AUDI DEALERSHIP FROM PREVIOUS OWNER </div><div>-NEW BATTERY -NEW BREAK PADS AND ROTORS ALL AROUND WITH FLUIDS CHANGED THIS AUDI PROGRESSIV FEATURES THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS -HEATED SEATS -PANORAMIC SUNROOF -AUDI MULTIMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -PUSH TO START -TAN LEATHER -AC </div><div># BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE </div><div># FREE CARFAX REPORT FOR EACH VEHICLE </div><div># PRICE + HST NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.<br></div>

2015 Audi Q5

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5

3.0L TDI Progressiv

2015 Audi Q5

3.0L TDI Progressiv

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1CMCFP4FA048539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2015 Audi Q5